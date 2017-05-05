Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Aphria engaged in producing and selling medical marijuana through retail sales and wholesale channels. The stock set an all-time high of $8.77 on April 11, but has pulled back along with the rest of the medical–marijuana group. Aphria insiders appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Since April 18, three insiders have spent a combined total of $100,810 picking up shares in the public market. The most recent buyer was chief financial officer Carl Merton who bought 2,000 shares at $5.99.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 
