Aphria engaged in producing and selling medical marijuana through retail sales and wholesale channels. The stock set an all-time high of $8.77 on April 11, but has pulled back along with the rest of the medical–marijuana group. Aphria insiders appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Since April 18, three insiders have spent a combined total of $100,810 picking up shares in the public market. The most recent buyer was chief financial officer Carl Merton who bought 2,000 shares at $5.99.
