Artis Real Estate Investment Trust offers its unitholders one of the highest yields of all members in the S&P/TSX composite index real estate sector. Its 8-per-cent yield is eye-candy to income investors.
While the REIT offers investors an attractive yield, over the past few years the unit price has languished, trading down from the high teens to the low teens.
- Artis Real Estate Investment Trust$13.22+0.19(+1.46%)
- Updated March 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.