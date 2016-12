A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I have readers to thank for my best stock trade of the year.

Amidst the early January market carnage, I wrote that I would buy a technology stock. Without that subtle pressure, I may not have bought F5 Networks Inc. My cost was $96 (U.S.), and I sold it in November for $125.

