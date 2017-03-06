Canadian bank stocks are performing well this year, but one stock is shining brighter than the rest: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
CIBC has gained 9.2 per cent so far in 2017, which is about 1.5 percentage points better than the average gain for the biggest five banks and more than 3 percentage points better than the laggard (Toronto-Dominion Bank).Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$119.60+0.40(+0.34%)
- Bank of Montreal$103.30+0.45(+0.44%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$80.21+0.25(+0.31%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$70.25+0.63(+0.90%)
- National Bank of Canada$58.79+0.54(+0.93%)
