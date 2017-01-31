That’s the obvious conclusion after reviewing the five mutual fund portfolios I created eight years ago for my Mutual Funds Update newsletter. The more risk you took on, the better you did. Here is the latest update. Performance results are as of Dec. 31.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Six-month return per cent Value PHN Can. Money Market 9.7 0.12 $3,185.72 PHN Short Term Bond & Mortgage 24.9 -0.1 $8,188.76 National Bank Secure Diversified 24.2 -1.21 $7,949.62 iShares Canadian Corp. Bond 20.4 -0.46 $6,722.81 Fidelity Monthly Income 20.8 1.79 $6,853.18 Total 100 $32,900.09

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2016) = $32,912.40

Current value = $32,900.09

Change since last review = -$12.31

Return since last review = -0.004 per cent

Change since inception (8 years) = 31.6 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 3.49 per cent

Comments: It was not a good six months for bonds. Prices have been dropping as yields rise in response to an increase in interest rates in the U.S. and new expectations of inflation under the Trump administration. Two of the bond holdings in this portfolio are in defensive short-term funds, but even they recorded modest losses during the period. The best performance was turned in by the Fidelity Monthly Income Fund, which was up 1.79 per cent.

Changes: We never like to see a fund lose ground, even if the amount is small. This is a classic low-risk/low-return portfolio but, as we saw in the latest six months, it’s not immune to small losses. The main objective is to avoid any large ones. Despite the setback, I see no reason to change the composition of the portfolio at this time. Let’s see what the next six months brings.

Defensive Portfolio

This portfolio aims for a higher rate of return than the Ultra Safe Portfolio, with correspondingly higher risk. It is best suited to non-registered accounts where safety and income are the top priorities. The fund targets an average annual compound rate of return between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Six-month return per cent Value PHN Short Term Bond & Mortgage 29.6 -0.1 $11,318.63 PHN Total Return Bond 15.1 -2.04 $5,770.11 Steadyhand Income 15.2 -0.16 $5,827.41 Fidelity Monthly Income 10.3 1.79 $3,946.91 TD Diversified Monthly Income 13.2 6.2 $5,039.27 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 16.6 1.86 $6,329.85 Total 100 $38,232.18

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2016) = $37,893.82

Current value = $38,232.18

Change since last review = $338.36

Return since last review = 0.09 per cent

Change since inception (8 years) = 52.93 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 5.45 per cent

Comments: Here again, the bond funds recorded small losses, holding down our overall return. However, the bond weighting here is less than in the Ultra Safe Portfolio, so the impact was reduced. Our balanced funds ended on the plus side, with a good performance from the recently added TD Diversified Monthly Income Fund. Our annualized return is well within the target we set for this portfolio.

Changes: This portfolio is functioning about as expected so we will not make any changes at this time.

RRSP Portfolio

As the name implies, this portfolio is designed for RRSP accounts. Risk is kept to a reasonable level (we aim for a 60-40 equity/bond split) and the annual target rate of return is in the 6 per cent to 7 per cent range.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Six-month return per cent Value PHN Total Return Bond 18.8 -2.1 $8,176.50 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index 9.4 -0.46 $4,177.42 Steadyhand Income 9.4 -0.16 $4,123.39 Fidelity Monthly Income 14.4 1.79 $6,295.92 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap 10.1 5.35 $4,436.99 Beutel Goodman American Equity 17.4 13.43 $7,602.90 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 20.5 1.86 $8,975.18 Total 100 $43,718.30

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2016) = $42,527.72

Current value = $43,718.30

Change since last review = $1,190.58

Return since last review = 2.80 per cent

Change since inception (8 years) = 74.87 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 7.24 per cent

Comments: We’re seeing the same pattern here as with the other portfolios: bond funds are down, equity funds are up. In this case, the gain since the last review was fuelled largely by one fund. The Beutel Goodman American Equity Fund gained more than 13 per cent over the six months. We also had a decent return from the Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund, which added more than 5 per cent.

Changes: Our overall bond weighting is a little on the low side at 37.6 per cent. At the same time, our foreign equity weighting is somewhat on the high side for this environment. Accordingly, we will sell $1,500 worth of Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Fund and reinvest the money in the TD High Yield Bond Fund (I units). This is a no load fund.

This accomplishes two things: it lifts our bond weighting back to a more appropriate level and it gives us exposure to a segment of the bond market (high yield) we don’t have in the portfolio. The TD fund has an excellent performance record with a gain of 19.3 per cent in 2016. However, it is riskier than the other bond funds we own so we will minimize our exposure.

Here is the revised portfolio.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Value PHN Total Return Bond 18.8 $8,176.50 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index 9.4 $4,117.42 TD High Yield Bond 3.4 $1,500.00 Steadyhand Income 9.4 $4,123.39 Fidelity Monthly Income 14.4 $6,295.92 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap 10.1 $4,426.99 Beutel Goodman American Equity 17.4 $7,602.90 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 17.1 $7,475.18 Total 100 $43,718.30

RRIF Portfolio

Safety and cash flow are the twin goals of this portfolio. The objective is to provide enough income to enable investors to avoid dipping into capital for as long as possible. The target return is 6 per cent per year.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Six-month return per cent Value PHN Total Return Bond 24.3 -2.1 $9,419.59 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index 14.8 -0.46 $5,746.41 Steadyhand Income 14.9 -0.16 $5,763.73 Fidelity Monthly Income 15.2 1.79 $5,876.31 TD Diversified Monthly Income 10.6 6.2 $4,087.27 Manulife Monthly High Income 10.1 1.28 $3,897.91 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 10.1 1.86 $3,920.23 Total 100 $38,711.45

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2016) = $38,486.50

Current value = $38,711.45

Change since last review = $224.95

Return since last review = 0.06 per cent

Change since inception (8 years) = 54.85 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 5.62 per cent

Comments: This portfolio more or less broke even over the latest period. The losses on the bond side were about equally offset by balanced and equity fund gains. I’d like to see a better result, but this result is about what we should expect in a portfolio that is heavily weighted to fixed income securities.

Changes: We can reduce the risk on the bond side by moving some assets out of the PHN Total Return Bond Fund and into a money market fund. Accordingly, we’ll transfer $3,000 from that fund into the PHN Money Market Fund. Here is the revised portfolio.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Value PHN Money Market 7.7 $3,000 PHN Total Return Bond 16.6 $6,419.59 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index 14.8 $5,746.41 Steadyhand Income 14.9 $5,763.73 Fidelity Monthly Income 15.2 $5,876.31 TD Diversified Monthly Income 10.6 $4,087.27 Manulife Monthly High Income 10.1 $3,897.91 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 10.1 $3,920.23 Total 100 $38,711.45

Growth Portfolio

The portfolio is designed for investors seeking long-term growth and who are willing to accept a greater level of risk to achieve that goal. As you might expect, the portfolio is heavily weighted to stocks, however we avoid high-risk funds. The target rate of return is 8 per cent-plus.

Fund Name Current weight per cent Six-month return per cent Value iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index 9 -0.46 $5,308 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap 19.4 5.35 $11,414.22 Mawer Canadian Equity 19.6 11.29 $11,544.18 Beutel Goodman Small Cap 10.2 9.87 $6,022.96 Beutel Goodman American Equity 22.2 13.43 $13,068.51 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity 19.6 1.86 $11,570.48 Total 100 $58,928.39

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2016) = $54,902.51

Current value = $58,928.39

Change since last review = $4,025.88

Return since last review = 7.33 per cent

Change since inception (8 years) = 135.71 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 11.31 per cent

Comments: Our bond funds tanked but our stock funds did very well over the latest six months, leading us to a return of 7.33 per cent for the period. Over eight years, this portfolio has generated an average annual compound rate of return of 11.31 per cent, well in excess of our target.

Changes: None. The bond weighting is on the light side compared to our target of 10 per cent but given the aggressive nature of this portfolio that is not a concern. The equity funds are well balanced between domestic and international and are performing well.

I’ll review these portfolios again in July.

