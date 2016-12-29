A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Cloud computing is the best investment theme for the next three years in my estimation but, as always with these things, there’s a catch. The good news is that the theme is secular – significant revenue growth will likely happen no matter what happens to the global economy. Goldman Sachs predicts a quadrupling of sector sales growth,

