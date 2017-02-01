Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

National Bank reveals its top 27 dividend picks for 2017

On Tuesday, National Bank Financial released it recommended list of 27 dividend investment ideas for 2017.

Broken down into 10 sector exposures, the 27 income-paying securities are highlighted below:

Power stocks

The forecasted total returns are impressive in this category with two stocks anticipated to deliver over 30-per-cent gains. Three stocks are highlighted in this category, Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN-T), Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T), and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T).

