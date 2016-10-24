Stock markets have been holding up surprisingly well but that hasn’t stopped a lot of people from fretting about possible troubles ahead.

No wonder. They say that markets always climb a wall of worry and there’s plenty of that around right now. Growth estimates are being reduced, both in Canada and elsewhere. World trade is slowing. The early effects of Brexit are starting to be felt in the United Kingdom. Wallonia has undercut our trade deal with Europe (Wallonia? Really?). Then there’s Donald Trump. If you’re not feeling a little uneasy, you’re not paying attention.

