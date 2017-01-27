Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

New Empire CEO goes on a stock buying spree Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Food retail and distribution firm and INK Canadian Insider Index member Empire Co. Ltd. announced a major change on Jan. 12 with the hiring of former Canadian Tire chief executive Michael Medline as its new CEO.

Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 7.7 per cent the next day.

A week later, director William Linton joined the crowd of enthusiasts by spending $199,290 buying shares in the public market.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 
  • Empire Company Ltd
    $16.31
    -0.05
    (-0.31%)
  • Updated January 27 3:13 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular