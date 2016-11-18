SunOpta operates a healthy food products business through two segments: global ingredients and consumer products. The stock had a rough first half of 2016, hitting a low of $4.14 on May 24. Fortunes turned up a few days later when management indicated a willingness to talk to institutional investors about changes. On Oct. 7, SunOpta announced a strategic arrangement with Oaktree Capital Management, including the appointment of Dean Hollis to the board. He is now chairman and on Nov. 11 bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.83.
Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon
- Sunopta Inc$9.90+0.03(+0.30%)
- Sunopta Inc$7.40+0.05(+0.68%)
- Updated November 18 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
More Related to this Story
Topics
Comments