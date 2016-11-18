Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

New SunOpta board chairman buying Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

SunOpta operates a healthy food products business through two segments: global ingredients and consumer products. The stock had a rough first half of 2016, hitting a low of $4.14 on May 24. Fortunes turned up a few days later when management indicated a willingness to talk to institutional investors about changes. On Oct. 7, SunOpta announced a strategic arrangement with Oaktree Capital Management, including the appointment of Dean Hollis to the board. He is now chairman and on Nov. 11 bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.83.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog