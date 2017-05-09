On Monday, I reported 10 securities with recent insider trading activity.

Today, the focus shifts to companies that insiders are selling.

Listed below are nine companies that have experienced recent insider selling activities in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership positions.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. Furthermore, an insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders selling a company’s shares.

