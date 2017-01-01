The past few years have been rough on cyclical stocks: mining, materials, forestry and the like. But now things have turned around and some of these stocks were among the best performers in 2016.

Norbord Inc. is one of those turnaround companies. It is a leading producer of oriented strand board (OSB), which is used in home construction and is also more frequently for industrial and commercial building. Its business thrives during periods of strong economic growth, when home building peaks, and suffers when the economy slows and building declines. Investors have had to live through these cycles in recent years. When I first recommended the company in my Income Investor newsletter in May, 2013, the quarterly dividend was 60 cents per share, for a yield of 7.1 per cent. But tough times forced the directors to cut the dividend to 25 cents a quarter in June, 2015, and then to 10 cents in a couple of months later. That represented a total decline of 83 per cent in the payout, dropping the yield to 1.2 per cent.

Report Typo/Error