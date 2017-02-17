On Tuesday, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC published a report claiming that Northern Dynasty Minerals' Pebble deposit in Alaska is not commercially viable.
Kerrisdale had a short position in Northern Dynasty and would benefit if the share price fell.
And fall it did, plunging 21.9 per cent on the news. As the stock dropped, two directors spent $87,000 buying shares.Report Typo/Error
