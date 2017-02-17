Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

On Tuesday, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC published a report claiming that Northern Dynasty Minerals' Pebble deposit in Alaska is not commercially viable. (Brian Jackson/Thinkstock)
On Tuesday, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC published a report claiming that Northern Dynasty Minerals' Pebble deposit in Alaska is not commercially viable. (Brian Jackson/Thinkstock)

Northern Dynasty Directors buy as stock falls on short seller claims Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC published a report claiming that Northern Dynasty Minerals' Pebble deposit in Alaska is not commercially viable.

Kerrisdale had a short position in Northern Dynasty and would benefit if the share price fell.

And fall it did, plunging 21.9 per cent on the news. As the stock dropped, two directors spent $87,000 buying shares.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories