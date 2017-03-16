A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Economists from the major Canadian banks were, on the whole, non-plussed by rising home prices until mid-2016 but this stance has changed dramatically in recent months. Wednesday, Bank of Montreal’s Doug Porter walked readers through a hypothetical example of a Canadian household with income close to the top national percentile, and even they couldn’t afford a house in Toronto,

Report Typo/Error