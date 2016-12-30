Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A pumpjack operates at an oil well in Williston, North Dakota, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
A pumpjack operates at an oil well in Williston, North Dakota, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Why oil may only see modest price gains in 2017 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries surprised oil-market veterans in late 2016 with a renewed commitment to limit oil production. Even more surprising was non-OPEC countries agreeing to join the effort.

Now comes the hard part – living up to it.

OPEC have a long history of playing fast and loose with quotas, and fears of that happening have tempered gains in crude prices following the deal in late November. Even Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, told an audience following the agreement: “The unfortunate part is we tend to cheat.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Global stocks 2017: After the highs, the lows? (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories