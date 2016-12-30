The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries surprised oil-market veterans in late 2016 with a renewed commitment to limit oil production. Even more surprising was non-OPEC countries agreeing to join the effort.

Now comes the hard part – living up to it.

OPEC have a long history of playing fast and loose with quotas, and fears of that happening have tempered gains in crude prices following the deal in late November. Even Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, told an audience following the agreement: “The unfortunate part is we tend to cheat.”

