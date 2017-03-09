Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Today, the price of crude oil broke below a key technical support level, and is now trading below $50 (U.S.) a barrel. This follows a 5-per-cent slide in the commodity price on Wednesday. This swift sell-off is also of concern since $50 was a key psychological support level.

The sharp decline was fuelled by a much higher-than-expected oil inventory report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Crude oil inventories rose by 8.2 million barrels over the past week, well above the Street’s expectations for a build of just 1.5 million barrels.

