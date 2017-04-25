A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The loonie fell hard Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber and also suggested that dairy exports could be taxed next.



Personally, I’m not that concerned. The extent of the loonie sell-off was, in large part ,caused by fears of more wide-reaching trade sanctions which may not occur – the new president does seem to have a short attention span. However, U.K.-based foreign exchange trader Ken Veksler has a far less sanguine view where the Canadian dollar is concerned, writing that the imposition of lumber taxes,

