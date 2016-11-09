It is now official.

Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States.

U.S. citizens have voiced, through their votes, that they want change. U.S. economic growth is anemic, and Mr. Trump has been a strong proponent of change and spending aimed to stimulate the economy.

Major North American equity markets are fluctuating between positive and negative territory, but not at alarming losses. Trading volume is high.

