Pay down the mortgage or invest?

In answering a question from a recent home buyer who seems to have a keen mind for personal finance, I say invest.

This person recently bought a house with a down payment of more than 20 per cent, which means the cost of mortgage default insurance was avoided. In addition, this individual has enough of an emergency fund to cover a year’s expenses, plus future house and car maintenance. There’s also a travel fund to cover future vacations, and a small amount of money invested.

