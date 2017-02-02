Pay down the mortgage or invest?
In answering a question from a recent home buyer who seems to have a keen mind for personal finance, I say invest.
This person recently bought a house with a down payment of more than 20 per cent, which means the cost of mortgage default insurance was avoided. In addition, this individual has enough of an emergency fund to cover a year’s expenses, plus future house and car maintenance. There’s also a travel fund to cover future vacations, and a small amount of money invested.Report Typo/Error
