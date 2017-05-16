A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Blackstone LP has signalled a market peak in global real estate assets,

“Investors should 'calibrate' their expectations,” Chris Heady, Asia Pacific chairman and head of Asian real estate, told a conference in Singapore on Tuesday. 'They’re probably going to be lower over the next five years' … Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte … said that elevated prices were constraining its investment as it sold assets that had gained in value … Lee Kok Sun, GIC’s managing director and chief investment officer for real estate, told the Singapore forum that about 7 percent of GIC’s portfolio had been in real estate, less than the targeted allocation of 9 percent to 13 percent.

Report Typo/Error