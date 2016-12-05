Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The so-called “Trump trade” is just getting started, according to RBC Dominion Securities’ chief market strategist.

The postelection rally in U.S. equities reflects a shift in growth and inflation expectations that is poised to continue through next year, Jonathan Golub said in a new report.

As a result of this “new investment regime,” Mr. Golub foresees a strong year ahead in U.S. stocks, and has set a bullish year-end target of 2,500 for the S&P 500 index. That would represent a gain of 14 per cent from current prices.

