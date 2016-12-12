Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thinking of investing in marijuana stocks? Send us your questions for this CEO

Jennifer Dowty

Marijuana stocks - Are they in a bubble ready to burst or is their market leadership expected to continue? 

The Globe and Mail's investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, this week will be sitting down with Vic Neufeld, the chief executive officer of Aphria Inc.

If you have specific questions that you want answers to, e-mail jdowty@globeandmail.com by the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 15, and in the subject line indicate, "Aphria question." Regretfully, not all questions may be addressed in the upcoming feature due to the potentially high volume of questions.

