Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

President buying as Critical Elements rallies Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Critical Elements Corp. wants to advance its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project through the feasibility stage.

Last June, it tapped Helm AG for a credit facility of up to $4.5-million. Helm also gets an option to acquire up to 25-per-cent ownership in the project by paying for a portion of the mine construction. In November, Critical Elements hired Steffen Haber as its president. So far, Mr. Haber has spent $226,695 buying stock in the market even as the share price was rallying towards multiyear highs.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular