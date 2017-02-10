Critical Elements Corp. wants to advance its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project through the feasibility stage.
Last June, it tapped Helm AG for a credit facility of up to $4.5-million. Helm also gets an option to acquire up to 25-per-cent ownership in the project by paying for a portion of the mine construction. In November, Critical Elements hired Steffen Haber as its president. So far, Mr. Haber has spent $226,695 buying stock in the market even as the share price was rallying towards multiyear highs.
