A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

U.S. president Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress was Tuesday night, but I’m so repulsed by the endless drama surrounding Mr. Trump that I didn’t watch it.

The consensus view is that the speech was more presidential than we’ve seen so far. For investors, the key point was the reiteration of a $1-trillion infrastructure spending program which has S&P 500 futures sharply higher this morning.

Report Typo/Error