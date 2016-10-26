Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These three stocks could be worth buying on the dip right now Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Buying shares of a stock on weakness can prove to be a successful portfolio management strategy. Price weakness is not always a bad thing. In fact, at times, it can be welcomed, representing an opportunity to buy a solid company at a discount or bargain price. A key objective is to determine whether price weakness is indeed a buying opportunity.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Coke's profit plunges (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog