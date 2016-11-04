As we mentioned in our weekly client Market Report, insider sentiment among Industrials stocks is lagging the broader market.
Today, we visit the sector by looking at Canadian National Railway.
After a strong run over the past five years, the stock is seeing a reversal of price momentum fortunes.
Over the past year, the stock is up about 5 per cent, lagging the INK Canadian Insider Index (up 9 per cent).
Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon
- Canadian National Railway Co$61.99-0.37(-0.59%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$83.20-0.28(-0.34%)
- Updated November 4 1:49 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
More Related to this Story
Topics
Comments