A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The upward 5-per-cent surge in the oil price is the primary market story of the day, but the details surrounding the OPEC production deal are covered here at the Report on Business and everywhere else (links below). In the mid-term there remain questions about the climbing U.S. oil rig count and the possibility some OPEC members will not conform to the deal.

