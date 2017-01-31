Investors in marijuana stocks enjoyed phenomenal returns last year. While the parabolic rallies for many of these stocks have paused in recent months, further longer-term gains may be far from over. This may be the calm before another explosive move higher for these stocks.

Last year, speculative traders in this space helped drive stock prices higher. Absent news from the government, many of these traders may have moved into other areas with price momentum, such as the so-called “Trump”-driven stocks.

Report Typo/Error