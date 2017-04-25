Join the Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, in a live chat with Nikhil Thadani, an equity analyst from Mackie Research Capital Corp. as he discusses his top stock picks. Companies that he currently covers include: Difference Capital Financial Inc. (DCF-T), Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT-X), Espial Group Inc. (ESP-T), GoldMoney Inc. (XAU-T), Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (MOGO-T), Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T), Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV-T), and theScore Inc. (SCR-X).Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor