Join The Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, in a live chat with Cameron Doerksen, an equity analyst from National Bank Financial, as he discusses his top stock picks. His currently covers 12 companies with a focus on industrial and transportation stocks. He provides research coverage on the following stocks: Air Canada (AC-T), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T), BRP Inc. (DOO-T), CAE Inc. (CAE-T), Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T), Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T), Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T), Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T),  HNZ Group Inc. (HNZ-T), TFI International Inc. (TFII-T), Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T), and WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T).

