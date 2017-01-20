Seven years after Warren Buffett paid $44-billion (U.S.) for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. in late 2009, marking the biggest bet of his career, investors continue to see great opportunity in railway stocks.
But their optimism rests on ongoing efficiency gains and speculation that a round of consolidation is in the works, which makes these stocks look far less inviting.
- Canadian National Railway Co$93.45+1.81(+1.98%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$201.49+1.38(+0.69%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$150.99+0.68(+0.45%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$70.12+1.30(+1.89%)
- CSX Corp$44.33-1.18(-2.59%)
- Norfolk Southern Corp$113.59-0.83(-0.73%)
