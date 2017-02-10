Canada’s main stock market index surged to a record high on Friday following an upbeat jobs report and rising commodity prices, marking a stellar comeback for a market that was down on its heels just one year ago.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed at 15,729.12, up 111.82 points or 0.7 per cent, surpassing its 2014 peak. It joins major U.S. indexes that also touched record highs amid rising expectations for economic growth.

Report Typo/Error