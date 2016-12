Raymond James’s research team released its Canadian analysts’ 2017 best picks on Monday, featuring only four holdovers from this year among the list of 14 stocks.

“The Raymond James Canadian research team is proud of our long term stock picking record with the annual best picks list delivering an average holding period return of 13.0 per cent over the past 10 years, outpacing the S&P/TSX Small Cap index by 3.1 per cent on the same basis,” said Daryl Swetlishoff, the firm’s Canadian head of research.