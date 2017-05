Just three trading days after going public, Real Matters Inc. has given investors a better idea of what to focus on: Ignore the company’s quarterly losses and focus instead on its blistering year-over-year revenue growth.

Investors are willing to play along, tentatively. The shares, which began trading in Toronto last Thursday amid a dearth of Canadian initial public offerings (IPOs), rose 0.8 per cent on Monday. They closed at $12.50, up 10 cents.

