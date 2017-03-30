If I were making a bull case for equities at this juncture, here is what I would be stressing – part of the need to not have blinders on or suffer a bad case of confirmation bias (though we are positioned more defensively across most of our portfolios).

So here it is.

While the latest correction seemed mild, it did shake up a few sectors. Energy stocks were clocked for an 11-per-cent loss and the banks fell nearly 7 per cent (these are areas where buying on weakness is recommended).

