The domestic real estate investment trust sector never regained the heights hit just before the taper tantrum of 2013 and, with the U.S. Federal Reserve threatening to tighten monetary policy in December, the sector is once again under pressure.

The performance history of the industry, however, suggests fears are overdone. The S&P/TSX REIT Index has fallen 9.2 per cent since late July, reflecting fears that a U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase will push Canadian bond yields and borrowing costs higher, and also make bond investments more competitive with income-generating REITS.