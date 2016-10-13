Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why REIT fears are overdone Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The domestic real estate investment trust sector never regained the heights hit just before the taper tantrum of 2013 and, with the U.S. Federal Reserve threatening to tighten monetary policy in December, the sector is once again under pressure.

The performance history of the industry, however, suggests fears are overdone. The S&P/TSX REIT Index has fallen 9.2 per cent since late July, reflecting fears that a U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase will push Canadian bond yields and borrowing costs higher, and also make bond investments more competitive with income-generating REITS.


Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog