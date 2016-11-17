There’s a an old piece of financial advice that says you should own the shares of companies that profit off you – banks, utilities and telecom and energy companies, for example.

Here’s an idea for people who rent their housing instead of owning – invest in the shares of Canadian Apartment REIT (CAR.UN). CAP, as it’s known, is a blue chip name in the world of real estate investment trusts and the third largest name in the S&P/TSX capped REIT index as ranked by market capitalization behind RioCan and Allied Properties. CAP’s property portfolio is focused on multi-unit residential properties – apartments, townhomes and mobile home communities – located mainly in Ontario, New Brunswick, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. The properties cover the entire market, from luxury through mid-tier to affordable.

Report Typo/Error