If you want to invest in our older folks, try real estate.

Demographics has emerged as a compelling investing strategy as the population ages, and focusing on the rising demand for retirement residences and long-term care facilities is a remarkably direct approach to the aging theme.

It has also been working well. Chartwell Retirement Residences, for example, is up 72 per cent over the past five years (to the end of 2016). That’s significantly better than the 28-per-cent gain for the S&P/TSX composite index over the same period.

Report Typo/Error