Investors have done very well with tobacco stocks, even as smoking rates steadily decline. But an obstacle is now emerging in the form of rising bond yields.

Are tobacco stocks still worth owning after tumbling nearly 9 per cent since the summer? You bet.

Of course, you have to get around a thorny ethical issue before starting any discussion about tobacco stocks. Smoking kills about 100 Canadians each day, according to Health Canada. Infants also die from the effects of second-hand smoke, making tobacco stocks the No. 1 enemy of anyone who prefers ethically sound investments.

Report Typo/Error