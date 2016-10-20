Looking for respite from the pervasive sense of gloom about investment returns in the years to come?

Try a robo-adviser. On average, eight of Canada’s robo-advisers are suggesting investors expect an annualized after-fee return of 5.9 per cent from a balanced portfolio. The average for conservative portfolios is expected to be 4.3 per cent, while aggressive portfolios are expected to deliver 7.2 per cent. These figures were collected as part of the fact-finding that went into the compilation of the second annual Globe and Mail Robo-Adviser Guide. Each of the 11 firms included in the survey was asked to provide return expectations. Eight supplied this information.