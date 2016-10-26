In our recent package of stories, “The Numbers Game,” we examined the ways companies guide investors to their preferred, more typically positive measure of earnings, dissuading us from diving deep into an income statement compiled according to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

But what if the company doesn’t provide a traditional income statement at all? I’m talking about a set of numbers that takes you from revenue at the top, through the cost of goods sold and the expenses of selling, all the way to net income. Surely such an omission is not allowed?

