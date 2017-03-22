I do admire much of the work of the accounting profession, but if investors wait for what’s called a “going concern opinion,” as Sears Holdings Corp. delivered to its shareholders Wednesday, they are entirely too late.

The opinion, attached to the company’s new annual report, states that there’s now doubt that Sears can continue as a stand-alone company, something many of us have been saying for several years. (My first critique of the company in the pages of The Globe and Mail was in 2011.)

