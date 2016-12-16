The stock market was unexpectedly excellent in 2016. Enjoy the buzz and then get to work preparing for the year ahead. Here are seven do’s and don’ts to consider for your portfolio.

1. Do hold onto your January account statement.

New rules requiring the investment industry to up the ante in reporting fees and returns to clients took effect last summer, but most people won’t see the impact until account statements for 2016 are received. If you habitually skip reading your statements or scan them haphazardly, pay closer attention.