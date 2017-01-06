Acumen Capital has released its top seven special-situation stock ideas for 2017.

The following four stocks have forecasted gains of over 20 per cent expected in 2017.

Terra Firma Capital Corp. (TII-X) has a market capitalization of about $43-million. While it is a microcap stock, the expected returns are large. Analyst Brian Pow has a target price of $1.05 and expected return of approximately 48 per cent. He notes insiders’ significant ownership position, at 22 per cent, suggesting management’s interests are aligned with shareholders. He believes the stock may have two near-term catalysts. The first potential driver is capital deployment, stating in his report that management “previously indicated in November that they had signed LOI’s (Letter of Intention) for $40-million. Management is in the process of completing these transactions with full deployment expected by the end of the first quarter of 2017.” The second potential driver for the share price was “further resolution of the loans in arrears that would allow TII to record revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 and/or first quarter of 2017.”

