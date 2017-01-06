Acumen Capital has released its top seven special-situation stock ideas for 2017. Special situations refer to investment ideas across a variety of sectors and market capitalizations. The list reflects the views of Acumen analyst Brian Pow.
The following four stocks have forecasted gains of over 20 per cent expected in 2017.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Firan Technology Group Corp$3.85-0.09(-2.28%)
- Terra Firma Capital Corp$0.720.00(0.00%)
- Cargojet Inc$47.70+0.20(+0.42%)
- Stella-Jones Inc$42.80+0.06(+0.14%)
- MTY Food Group Inc$49.66-0.56(-1.12%)
- CRH Medical Corp$7.600.00(0.00%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$32.37-0.33(-1.01%)
- Updated January 6 10:14 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.