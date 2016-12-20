Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shades of Reagan era in today's wildly bullish market sentiment

David Rosenberg

Back in September, Donald Trump declared that “we are in a big, fat, ugly bubble.” That was at the first presidential debate about his views on the equity market.

Goodness me, I wonder what he must be thinking now, especially since this is being dubbed the “Trump Rally.”

If he hated the market then, he must despise it now. The S&P 500 has surged 5.7 per cent and the forward price-to-earnings multiple has expanded sharply to 19 from 17 1/2 times – this is the most expensive market in 15 years.

