Back in September, Donald Trump declared that “we are in a big, fat, ugly bubble.” That was at the first presidential debate about his views on the equity market.

Goodness me, I wonder what he must be thinking now, especially since this is being dubbed the “Trump Rally.”

If he hated the market then, he must despise it now. The S&P 500 has surged 5.7 per cent and the forward price-to-earnings multiple has expanded sharply to 19 from 17 1/2 times – this is the most expensive market in 15 years.

