A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web
Royal Bank of Canada, like CIBC before it, reported strong profits and a dividend increase Friday morning,
“Toronto-based RBC is the second straight lender to post a stronger-than-expected profit as well as a dividend increase this earnings season, bucking a sluggish Canadian economy to report strong earnings across its four largest divisions. RBC earned $3-billion in profit, or $1.97 a share, for the quarter that ended January 31. That was up 24 per cent from nearly $2.5-billion, or $1.58 a share, a year earlier."Report Typo/Error
