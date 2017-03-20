Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

A Bloomberg video report cites U.S. shopping malls as the next big short opportunity. Online shopping and an aging population are cited as the main culprits for the alleged death of the mall. A separate column by Gadfly’s Lisa Ambramowicz and Shelly Banjo notes that private equity firms are the primary holders of distressed debt for retailers and they are anxiously looking for a way out.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

